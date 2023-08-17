Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters responded to a fire on Moorfields in Moorgate.

A large amount of smoke was being produced by the fire, which occurred in a disused office block. The plant room on the tenth floor, in a building of eleven floors, was destroyed by fire. Around 1200 people were evacuated from surrounding buildings in the area as a precaution. There are no reports of any injuries.

Control Officers have taken over 40 calls reporting the incident. The Brigade was first called at 1122, and the fire was under control by 1248. Crews from Whitechapel, Euston, poplar and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

