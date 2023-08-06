A fire that broke out northeast of Argaka, a community in the Paphos district, early on Sunday afternoon has been brought under control.

According to Forestry Department spokesman, George Constantinou, the fire was brought under control at around 3:30pm (local time), however so far there is no estimate about the area that has been affected.

Constantinou noted that the Forestry Department, the Cyprus Fire Service and aerial firefighting aircraft responded to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire will be examined at a later stage.