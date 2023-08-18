FILM OF THE WEEK

BLUE BEETLE



Just when you thought there are enough superheroes flying around the universe, here comes another DC creation making his big screen debut here. Recent college graduate Jaime Reyes (Xolo Mariduena) is thrilled to be back at his L.A home and to be reunited with his fun-loving Mexican family even though they now struggle to make ends meet. His temporary job at the big KORD corporation, led by the ruthless Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon), ends disastrously and things get even worse when Jaime’s body is taken over by an ancient relic of alien biotechnology- the Scarab…Director Angel Manuel Soto sets up the scene most effectively by gradually introducing his characters before mayhem hits upon them. It is good to see a Mexican family at the forefront of this big action movie and with a charming new actor playing Jaime before he becomes the eponymous hero. He is well supported by a strong Latino cast including the wonderful Adriana Baraza as his feisty grandmother. She was of course Oscar nominated for her deeply moving performance in BABEL and here she changes gear and kicks ass like the best of them, while Susan Sarandon’s striking presence as the villain of the piece adds gravitas to the project. The loud comedy sounds occasionally hit the wrong notes and the action may feel a bit repetitive especially towards the end but overall, an undemanding big screen entertainment!

LIE WITH ME



Oliver Peyton’s lovely, gentle film is sensitively directed and beautifully acted. It is based on Phillipe Besson’s book which tells the story of Stephane Belcourt (Guillaume de Tonquédec), a successful writer who returns to his small hometown for the first time in decades. He is invited to speak at the town’s famous cognac distillery but is forced to relive memories from his past at the time when he first fell in love with Thomas (Julien De Saint Jean), especially when he discovers that Lucas (Victor Belmondo), one of the company’s executives is Thomas’ son… It is a beautiful love story told in the present and in flashback when Stephane (now played by Jeremy Gillet) was still a naïve teenager smitten with the dashing Thomas. It is a daring, sensual and ultimately very touching film about the joys as well as pains of first love. It is worth seeking out!

YOU HURT MY FEELINGS



Nicole Holofcener’s beautifully observed comedy-drama arrives soon after its London premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. She is reunited with her ENOUGH SAID leading lady Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who plays Beth, a writer struggling to get her second novel published. Things get even worse when she overhears her husband Don (Tobias Menzies) talking negatively about her book…It is beautifully written and expertly performed by the phenomenal Louis- Dreyfus, who gives depth and complexity to her portrayal and is well supported by Menzies as her brutally honest husband. An intelligent film that doesn’t take its audience for granted! (Prime Video)

THE IDIOTS



The ENDURING PROVATIONS season celebrating Lars von Trier’s work continues with his Dogme 95 Manifesto black comedy which was made in Denmark in 1998. It is suitably provocative and follows a group of adults as they pose and pretend as if they were developmentally disabled. At first, they attract sympathy in public places like restaurants but the more they enter this dark world of provocation the begin to face even more dangerous situations …It is shot like a documentary which makes it even more powerful and real. See this controversial film and join the discussion!

KATAK: THE BRAVE BELUGA





This charming animation feature from Canada follows the story of Katak, a young beluga, who is still grey and has not turned white yet like most of his contemporaries. He wants to prove he is all grown up, so he embarks on a dangerous journey to the Great North searching for his grandpa but is followed by a hungry killer whale and a starving polar bear…It is a sweet little film with endearing characters and is an ideal entertainment for the whole family especially with younger children!

PERIDOT

Writer/director Shayne Pax also plays Gabriel, a young male escort who rents a room by the hour at the Peridot Motel in Los Angeles. He has a habit of robbing his clients until he meets an older woman called Martha (Susan Moore Harmon), a widow and a writer, who feels protective towards Gabriel and takes him under her wing… It is an engaging film about love and loss sparingly told in just 62 minutes with two excellent performances. (Amazon Prime)

WE (NOUS)



Acclaimed filmmaker Alice Diop made this excellent documentary a couple of years before her recent award-winning drama SAINT OMER. She follows an urban train link, the RER B as it crosses Paris and its outskirts and meets many people along the way, a cleaning lady, a nurse, a writer… Diop discreetly follows her subjects around, asks questions, but above all she can make her subjects feel free and comfortable in front of her camera. An utterly mesmerising experience. (MUBI)

