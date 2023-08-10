FILM OF THE WEEK

GRAN TURISMO



This incredible true story benefits tremendously from Archie Madekwe’s charismatic performance. He plays Jann Mardenborough, the teenage GRAN TURISMO video game player whose passion for this PlayStation game leads him to become a professional racing driver. He is a typical mixed-race teenager living in Cardiff with his older brother and parents, who can’t believe his luck when Danny Moore (Orlando Bloom), a motorsport marketing executive at Nissan announces a video game competition…

It is all very predictable, but South African/Canadian director Neill Blomkamp (DISTRICT 13 and ELYSIUM) injects enough adrenaline fuelled energy and thrilling action sequences on the racetrack, which will keep his audiences glued to their seats until the final credits. The hand-picked cast includes Geri Halliwell Horner and Djimon Hounsou as Jann’s loving parents and David Harbour as Jack Salter, Jann’s trainer, and the driving force behind his success. It is also good to see Orlando Bloom in a rare big screen performance, but the film belongs to Madekwe, who is in practically every single scene and carries the film most valiantly.

Even though the Mardenboroughs live in Cardiff there is no trace of any Welsh accent from anyone in the family – more London than anything else. There are also a couple of trivia inaccuracies with mobiles and car registrations but finally who cares? A real treat not only for racing fans!

L’IMMENSITÀ



Penelope Cruz excels in Emmanuele Crialese’s personal drama which takes place in Rome during the early seventies. Cruz plays Clara, a Spanish mother of three children, whose marriage to the abusive Italian Felice (Vincenzo Amato) is on the brink of collapse. She is a loving and supportive mother especially to her oldest daughter Adriana (Luana Giulani), who at the tender age of 12 begins to question her gender identity…

It is a sensitive film beautifully directed by Crialese and like his previous film RESPIRO, he draws intelligent performances from his actors, not only by Cruz, who effortlessly switches between Spanish and Italian but also by Giulani as the vulnerable protagonist.

Worth catching!

RED WHITE AND ROYAL BLUE



This charming romantic comedy is based on Casey McQuiston’s novel which follows the story of Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the striking looking son of the President of the United States (Uma Thurman). He at first sight dislikes immensely the equally good-looking Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine). But as time goes by the inevitable happens – they fall for each other and are determined that nothing would stand in their way – not even Kings or Presidents…

This marks the feature film debut of writer/ director Mathew Lopez, the playwright of the award-winning “The Inheritance”. His engaging direction draws in his audience gradually- like the two protagonists who take their time to declare their love for each other.

It is a daring and topical love story well-acted and worth seeing. (Amazon Prime)

HAUNTED MANSION



Here is proof that Hollywood is rapidly running out of ideas and has started remaking even the dud ones. The original, also based on Disney’s theme park attraction, was made in 2003 and nearly buried Eddie Murphy’s career. Now this supernatural comedy is directed by Justin Simien, who follows the story of Doctor Gabbie (Rosario Dawson) and her son Travis (Chases W. Dillon). They move from New York to Gracey Manor hoping to turn it into a bed and breakfast, but their plans turn to pieces when they discover that the place is haunted by ghosts…

Simien has assembled a stellar cast that includes LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Danny De Vito and Tiffany Haddish but ignored the fact that Katie Dippold’s uninspired script is desperate for more developing. The result is a dull affair that is neither funny nor exciting. A waste of talent!

PUFFIN ROCK AND THE NEW FRIENDS



As the title suggests this animated feature takes place on Puffin Rock, where the puffins, along with other birds and animals, live a happy existence until Oona gets a warning that a big storm is on its way. And to make matters worse the final Little Egg of the season disappears…

It is a charming film from Ireland which boasts excellent voice work. Chris O’Dowd is the narrator and like a Greek chorus comments on the action and warns the adorable characters to “watch out” when there is danger. This sweet, undemanding film is ideal for smaller children!

THE MEG 2: THE TRENCH



It is five years since the Megalodon caused havoc and mayhem across the oceans – now more gigantic Megs are discovered deep in the ocean that are hungry for blood and revenge. British director Ben Wheatley is at the helm of this big blockbuster, which blatantly borrows and steals not only from JAWS, JURRASIC PARK but also from ALIEN. Jason Statham returns as Jonas Taylor, who is now more involved in challenging environmental crime before he is lured back into the water to face the Megs…

The first half, in the trench and underwater, is quite dull but once the action moves to the tourist resort Fun Island, the gloomy cast suddenly begin to have more fun along with the audience. A mixed bag!

WHAM!



This highly engaging documentary celebrates the friendship and subsequent success of two high school friends, who followed their dream and became WHAM – one of the biggest pop sensations during the early eighties. George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley first met at school and miraculously their success throughout the years neither soured nor ruined their friendship.

The film uses some rare footage from their early years at school and with their families, long before the boys hit the big time. (Netflix)

