FILM OF THE WEEK

PARIS MEMORIES



This compelling film is brilliantly scripted and sensitively directed by Alice Winocour. It is inspired by true events and follows the story of Mia (Virginie Efira), a Parisian woman, who works as an interpreter. She leads a carefree existence in the French capital until she is forced to re-examine her life’s values following a violent attack in a Parisian restaurant…

It is a brilliant study of loneliness and confusion with a terrific central performance by the magnetic Efira, who deservedly won the Best Actress Cesar for her beautifully nuanced portrayal. She gets solid support from Benoit Magimel, the luminous actor well known from THE PIANO TEACHER and the recent PACIFICATION. He plays Thomas, a customer in the restaurant, who is also traumatised by the violent events that Mia experienced on that fateful night. These two isolated characters form an unlikely bond in their desperate attempt to piece together their broken memories and move on with their lives.

It is a powerful and deeply moving film and despite its violent central theme, it tells a story of hope and optimism. The striking cinematography by Stephane Fontaine captures the spirit of Paris especially by night. This smart film is the perfect antidote to all those summer blockbusters and is worth seeing on the big screen not just for Efira’s stunning performance!

KOKOMO CITY



This stylish debut feature is produced, directed, photographed and edited by D. Smith, who follows the stories of four Black transgender sex workers in New York and Georgia. Daniella Carter, Koko Da Doll, Liyah Mitchell and Dominique Silver are all comfortable with their bodies and talk openly about the daily challenges they face as black women in a hostile, dangerous environment. They are also frank about their clients’ desires and demands however bizarre they may be.

It is an articulate, slick film intelligently told and brilliantly photographed in crisp black and white cinematography. D. Smith is a fresh talent worth celebrating!

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM



This is the seven film of the franchise and a reboot of the series. It boasts amazing computer animated designs and enjoyable voice work from a strong ensemble cast that includes Jackie Chan, Paul Rudd, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, and Seth Rogen, who also co-wrote the screenplay along with Jeff Rowe – the film’s director.

The teenage Turtles, following years of being sheltered in the City’s sewers, set out to hunt a crime syndicate led by rogue scientist Baxter Stockman (Giancarlo Esposito), who stole company secrets and technology…

This may not be as sophisticated as the recent SPIDER MAN animated films, but it is still enjoyable especially for the plethora of Turtle fans across the universe.

JOY RIDE



This amicable but uneven road comedy follows the story of four unlikely friends as they embark on an adventure in China. At first Audrey (Ashley Park) needs to get to China for business but once things fail to go according to plan, she takes along her childhood friends Lolo (Sherry Cola). Lolo’s eccentric cousin Deadeye (Sabrina Wu) comes along for the ride and soon as they arrive they are joined by Kat (Stephanie Hsu) Audrey’s college friend now a Chinese soap star…

The characters are well drawn and fun, but the vulgar, crude script threatens to sink the ship before it even begins to sail away.

BREAKING THE WAVES



Lars von Trier’s 1996 masterpiece is screening at the Curzon cinemas in a sparkling new 4K restoration as part of a complete retrospective of his work under the title of ENDURING PROVOCATIONS. This brilliant film is his first under his Dogme 95 movement and the one that introduced Emily Watson who delivers a performance of a lifetime in her screen debut. She plays Bess, a young Scottish woman living in a deeply religious community run by austere men in the Highlands during the early 1970’s. She falls in love and marries a stranger called Jan (Stellan Skarsgard) against her community’s wishes and finds true happiness beyond her wildest expectations. But after Jan is involved in a terrific accident at work, Bess embarks on a dangerous journey to save her loving husband…

A magnificent, unmissable film that will stay with you forever!

CROSS OF IRON



Sam Peckinpah’s 1977 anti-war epic is beautifully restored in 4K and is a must for any film lover. It is based on the book by Willi Heirich, who sets his action during the last days of World War I. The story is told from the German perspective which follows a platoon of German soldiers fighting a brutal war on the Eastern Front. Rolf Steiner (James Coburn) is a disillusioned corporal who now resents his Iron Cross, while Captain Stransky (Maximilian Schell) is prepared to resort to any means in order to get one. Meanwhile, their Napoleonic kind of retreat from the Russian front is becoming an impossible dream…

The acting is excellent by a prestigious cast which also includes James Mason and Senta Berger. Peckinpah shoots the war sequences with his signature style – big explosions and blood squirting – in slow motion and in giant close ups. It is sharply edited which highlights in grand fashion the absurdity of war. The anti-war sentiment of the film is as relevant as ever! (Available on Blu-Ray and DVD by STUDIOCANAL)

25 YEARS OF UK GARAGE

Terry Stone and Richard Turner’s interesting documentary celebrates 25 years of the Garage rave scene across the UK. Many artists, DJ’s and promoters share their experiences and enthusiasm about the Garage Nation music scene and its subsequent influence around the world. And inevitably they talk about Cyprus’ hot spot Ayia Napa, where the paradise island became a global landmark particularly in the early years of 2000.

It gets repetitive by the end but overall, it is quite informative and fun.

