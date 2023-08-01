FILM OF THE WEEK

TALK TO ME



Greek/Australian directors Danny and Michael Philippou make a remarkable feature film debut with this brilliant horror which arrives in cinemas everywhere via the recent Sundance Film Festival, London. It is the best Australian horror since THE BABADOOK and one of the best currently on release.

The action takes place in Adelaide and follows the story of a group of friends who begin to enjoy a dangerous game in conjuring spirits by using an embalmed hand. At first it is all very exciting and suitably scary, but they soon get addicted in playing this terrifying game, especially Mia (Sophie Wilde), who believes that her recently deceased mother is one of the conjured spirits…

The Philippou twin brothers know their stuff. They create believable and sympathetic characters and draw natural performances from their actors before the nightmare begins. Wilde is spellbinding as the young heroine desperate to reconnect with her mother and find out the reasons behind her untimely death. It is superbly photographed, and its wide screen cinematography is perfectly complimented by great use of eery sounds.

It is genuinely scary and will keep you at the edge of your seat until the final credits. One of the best horror films in years!

MAVKA: THE FOREST SONG



This superb animation feature comes from Ukraine and follows the story of Mavka, a spirited nymph of an enchanted forest. When a village musician called Lucas enters the forest these two unlikely characters fall for each other, especially after Mavka hears his song. However, their romance faces major opposition from all fronts, which makes their love even stronger. Meanwhile, a dark force threatens to destroy the beautiful forest…

It is brilliantly designed with adorable characters including many colourful forest spirits. The villain of the piece is Kylina, an ageless beauty with a dark secret very much in the league of Snow White’s stepmother.

It is an enjoyable, magical film which boasts a topical message about peace and caring about nature. It is presented in cinemas in two versions – in the original Ukrainian with English subtitles and in a dubbed English version. I saw the dubbed version which I thought worked remarkably well. Ideal family entertainment!

BAATO



Kate Stryker and Lucas Millard’s fascinating documentary follows the long and arduous journey of Mikma and her family from their mountainous village in the Himalayas in Nepal to the nearest city. It is an annual event when the family travels by foot in order to sell their medicinal plants. It takes them a whole week to reach their destination, but things may improve in the not-too-distant future as a new road is currently being constructed…

A story of great dignity and the determination of a simple family struggling to make ends meet in a rather hostile society. It is beautifully photographed on a majestic landscape!

MEDUSA



Brazilian writer/director Anita Rocha da Silveira follows the story of Mariana (Mari Oliveira), an attractive 21-year-old and a dedicated member to a deeply conservative Christian sect. She and her female friends spend most of their time celebrating the life of Jesus with songs and dance as well as taking part in many religious practices and rituals, but then late at night they put on their faceless masks and become a brutal vigilante group. Their aim is to violently attack women, whom they consider to be sinners, and teach them a lesson as they walk alone in the streets. But when one night such an attack goes terribly wrong, Mariana begins to have second thoughts about their violent activities and volunteers to become a nurse in a plastic surgery clinic…

Rocha da Silveira’s distinct vision creates a dark psychological thriller expressed in vivid, bright colours that recall the work of David Lynch and Dario Argento. It is an attack on religion and modern society’s paranoia as well as obsession with perfection and plastic surgery told in an original fashion but at too greater length.

THE RELUCTANT TRAVELLER



The brilliant Canadian comic Eugene Levy, well known from his award-winning series SCHITT’S CREEK and the AMERICAN PIE franchise, gets his own eight-part travelling series. He begins his reluctant journey in Finland’s Lapland and miraculously agrees to swim into its icy waters before he travels to the Navajo Nation in Utah. He makes it clear that he hates snakes especially during a night walk into the Costa Rica jungle and curiously he enjoys his stay in a train hotel suspended above Kruger National Park in South Africa.

An enjoyable series told with humour and wonder! (Apple tv+)

GREYHOUND



Aaron Schneider’s war film is based on C.S. Forester’s novel “The Good Shepherd” and is starring Tom Hanks, who also wrote the screenplay. The action takes place in early 1942 during the Battle of the Atlantic and follows the story of a US Navy Commander assigned to escort and protect thirty-seven ships from German U-boats…

It is a fascinating premise, but its dull execution and repetitive nature of the screenplay threaten to sink the ship long before it reaches its destination. (Apple tv+)

SHIRKERS



Sandi Tan’s intriguing documentary sets out to examine the mystery behind her 16mm film called SHIRKERS she shot in 1992 when she was a teenager in Singapore. Sandi is now a novelist living in Los Angeles and talks about her personal odyssey to discover the lost footage she finally recovered 20 years later…

Tan is a good storytelling and tells a terrific story that is so bizarre it could only be true. A film not only about an enigma but also about a strong friendship and bond between teenage girls aspiring to fulfil their childhood dreams. (Netflix)

