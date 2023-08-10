On 19 July 2023, Lobby for Cyprus, in association with Famagusta Association of Great Britain, organised its annual Cyprus Week seminar at Theatro Technis in London. The event marked 49 years since the first of two inter-linked Turkish invasions of the Republic of Cyprus during the summer of 1974. It focused on the theme ‘Famagusta: Shattered Lives.’ The seminar brought together various speakers from around the world, with many joining via video-link. The event aimed to shed light on the ongoing, systematic, discriminatory, and illegal attempts by Turkey to transform Famagusta and the entire Turkish-occupied north of the Republic of Cyprus into a de facto province of Turkey.

Lobby for Cyprus coordinator Theo Theodorou and honorary coordinator Nick Kounoupias moderated the event, which was dedicated to Kyriacos Christodoulou, founder of Lobby for Cyprus, who was forcibly displaced by the first Turkish invasion of Cyprus in 1974 from Ayios Amvrosios, in the Kyrenia District.

Philip Christopher, President of PSEKA (International Coordinating Committee Justice for Cyprus), joined via video-link from the United States. He condemned the blackmail tactics of President Erdogan, who has exploited Sweden’s NATO accession as leverage to acquire F-16 fighter jets from the US. Philip urged President Biden not to concede to Turkey’s demands and to take a strong stance against Ankara’s aggressive actions, pointing out Turkey’s illegal expansion into Famagusta, overflights into Greece, occupation in Cyprus, and possession of Russian S-400 systems in violation of US law.

His Excellency Andreas S Kakouris, High Commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus to the UK, spoke on behalf of the government of Cyprus, stressing the need to keep hope alive and not give up in the face of Turkey’s long-term strategy. He called for Turkey to return to the negotiating table and address the humanitarian issues stemming from its illegal occupation.

The Mayor of Famagusta, Simos Ioannou, addressed the recent illegal developments in Turkish-occupied Famagusta, expressing concern over the gradual expansion and creeping encroachment into previously public and private buildings, beaches, and new marinas by Turkey and its occupation regime. He called for continued support from the international community to address the unsustainable status quo and emphasised the potential of Famagusta to hold the key to an overall settlement to the Cyprus issue.

Andros Karayiannis, the Mayor of Deryneia, voiced his concerns about Turkey’s aim to bring more Turkish colonists to the occupied areas, particularly near the ‘fenced-off’ areas of Famagusta, which will hinder efforts towards resolution. He stressed the urgency of finding a settlement and expressed disappointment that Cyprus is not receiving the attention it deserves from the EU.

Dr Vassilis Mavrou, President of Famagusta Association GB, highlighted that Turkey continues to violate UN Security Council Resolution 550 of 1984, which aims to prevent any attempt by non-legal inhabitants to settle in the area described as ‘Varosha’ and for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. He expressed concern over the lack of action taken to address the illegal Turkish occupation of Famagusta and the recent provocations by Turkey and its occupation regime within the ‘fenced-off’ areas. Dr Mavrou emphasised the urgent need for the European Parliament to act on Cyprus and impose sanctions on Turkey.

Costas Georgiou and Nick Kounoupias shared personal experiences pertaining to Famagusta, showcasing their own photographs and recounting memories of the vibrant city before the Turkish invasions.

Andreas Morphitis, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Institute of Demographic and Migration Policy of Cyprus, addressed Famagusta’s vicious capture and occupation by Turkey. He highlighted the forced displacement of its inhabitants, who were subjected to heavy bombardment by the invading Turkish military.

A poignant musical composition titled ‘Της Eνάλιας Γης’ (‘Of the Coastal Land’) by Nikos Savvides paid tribute to Famagusta, evoking memories of its past glory and the love Famagustians have for their hometown despite the pain caused by forced displacement and loss.

Dr Klearchos A. Kyriakides began by noting that Turkey conquered Famagusta in 1571, he produced evidence to prove the existence of an intrinsically inhumane pre-1974 Turkish scheme to occupy Famagusta and incorporate it into an ethnically-cleansed Turkish ‘zone’ and ‘state’. He then showed how, in Famagusta in 1974, Turkey appeared to commit unpunished international crimes, as well as human rights violations. He criticised the West’s policy of appeasing Turkey and argued that Famagusta, just like the rest of the Turkish-occupied north of the Republic of Cyprus, is a crime scene. Dr Kyriakides drew attention to the UN-instigated ‘Orwellian’ metamorphosis of Famagusta into ‘Varosha’. He also reported on research undertaken by Lobby for Cyprus to clarify the exact location of the de jure Municipality of Famagusta and ‘Varosha’. It is peculiar that neither the UN nor the UK Government is willing to provide such clarification.

Lobby for Cyprus executive member Dr Theodora Christou presented an in-depth analysis of the elusive precise location of ‘Varosha’ and its historical significance. She addressed the exploitation of the area as a bargaining chip and the dangers of ceding a significant portion of Famagusta and its port in any future Cyprus settlement.

Messages of support from British political figures Theresa Villiers MP, Bambos Charalambous MP and David Burrowes (Prime Minister’s Deputy Special Envoy for Freedom of Religion or Belief) were read out. The statements confirmed support for Cyprus and for resolving the Cyprus issue.

In his closing remarks, George Eugeniou, founder and artistic director of Theatro Technis, called for a united Republic of Cyprus for all Cypriots.

‘Famagusta: Shattered lives’ brought to the forefront the ongoing pain and suffering of the forcibly displaced lawful residents of Famagusta and the significance of Famagusta in the larger context of the Cyprus issue. The seminar underscored the urgent need for international attention to protect the fundamental rights of Famagustians and all other forcibly displaced Cypriots; to uphold international law and humanitarian law; to safeguard Famagusta’s cultural heritage; and to address and take action to end the ongoing illegal Turkish occupation in the northern area of the Republic of Cyprus.

A full report of ‘Famagusta: Shattered lives’ will be available in due course at www.lobbyforcyprus.wordpress.com

Photo: ‘Famagusta: Shattered lives’ panellists (left-right) Lobby for Cyprus coordinator Theo Theodorou; Lobby for Cyprus honorary coordinator Nick Kounoupias; His Excellency Andreas S Kakouris, High Commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus to the UK; Dr Vassilis Mavrou, President of Famagusta Association GB © LFC