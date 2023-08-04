Estate-planning involves organizing your assets and deciding for their distribution during or after your passing. Inheritance is a critical legal issue that everyone must consider and in particular those who have immovable or movable assets in more than one jurisdiction.

Cyprus has a well-developed legal framework for estate-planning however succession issues become extremely complicated where cross-border issues are involved. There are several key considerations to keep in mind.

– Creating a will

– Intestate Succession

– Creating a Trust

– Estate Taxes

– Estate Administration

