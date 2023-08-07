Fifa Women’s World Cup Australia And New Zealand 2023 Round Of 16 England V Nigeria

England dumped Nigeria out of the Women’s World Cup in a last-16 penalty shootout on Monday with Chloe Kelly scoring the decisive spot-kick, following a 0-0 draw over 120 nerve-jangling minutes.

Beth England, Rachel Daly and Alex Greenwood also converted in a 4-2 shootout win for the European champions, who had a player sent off in regulation time.

“It’s amazing. Anything that’s thrown at this team, we show what we’re capable of,” Kelly told the BBC. “We dig deep as a group and we believe in our ability.”

England played with 10 women through extra time after forward Lauren James, their top scorer with three goals in the group stage, was sent off in the 87th minute for an ill-tempered stamp on the back of Michelle Alozie after the two went down in a tangled heap.

“This team is special, we did it in the Euros, we did it in the Finalissima (a shootout win against Brazil), and we’re here again tonight and doing it,” added Kelly, who scored the winner in the Euro 2022 final against Germany. “And we keep pushing forward. There’s more to come from this special team.”

Misses by Nigeria’s Desire Oparanozie and Alozie set up Kelly for the winner, and the Manchester City forward scored with a shot to the top right corner before being swarmed by team mates.

On her approach, she said: “It’s ‘I’m going to score’. That’s how I look at it. Once I win that mental battle, we’re good.”

Fourth-ranked England face either Jamaica or Colombia in the quarter-finals in Sydney on Saturday. James will receive at least a one-game suspension.

Coach Sarina Wiegman said the 21-year-old James lost her emotion in “a split second … it’s not something she really did on purpose. She doesn’t want to hurt anyone.”

The Lionesses, who are unbeaten in 36 of their last 37 games, looked at times under Nigeria’s intense pressure like they might become the latest top-10 casualty in a World Cup of terrific parity.

“I just know I’m 10 years older,” Wiegman joked. “I think the game was very equal. Nothing is easy in this tournament and that’s very exciting … it’s not the expected teams that have won all the time.”

England keeper Mary Earps, named player of the match, said the Finalissima shootout in April was a terrific warmup for Monday’s drama in front of 49,461 fans at Lang Park.

“I don’t even practice a shootout to be honest,” Earps said. “It’s a very special moment, a very special pressure-cooker.”

‘AGAINST ALL ODDS’

Nigeria forced the Manchester United keeper to work early and Earps stood tall with a couple of great saves.

Ashleigh Plumptre launched a rocket from 25 yards out that rang off the underside of the crossbar, then moments later forced Earps to make a diving save with a shot from the centre of the box.

“You dream of playing in a World Cup when you’re a kid,” Earps said. “And it was the old cliche, but it’s just so true. The odds were against us tonight.

“But I think the players deserve tremendous credit. The team came together fantastically against all odds to really grind it out against a very tough Nigeria, who were brilliant, relentless.”

England were awarded a penalty when Daly was pushed from behind in the box by Rasheedat Ajibade, but it was overturned after a VAR review.

Later in the second half, Daly had a terrific chance with a header off Greenwood’s corner that forced goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie to get down quickly and save.

England sat back in their own half for most of extra time, and substitute Asisat Oshoala fired a close-range shot minutes before the final whistle that Earps dove to scoop up.

England are making their sixth World Cup appearance and have their sights set on beating their best finish of third in 2015. They were fourth four years ago in France.

The 40th-ranked Golden Falcons bow out of their ninth World Cup in the last 16 for the second consecutive time.

Co-hosts Australia reached the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals with a clinical win over Denmark in the last 16 at a packed Stadium Australia.

Caitlin Foord put the Matildas ahead in the 29th minute, finishing from a tight angle following a great pass from Mary Fowler.

Hayley Raso added a second in the 70th minute with a driven finish after good work from Emily van Egmond.

Australia had only ever reached the last eight at the World Cup once before, in 2015, losing their four other knockout matches across the years.

They started slowly against Denmark but Stadium Australia in Sydney erupted after Fowler’s great turn and pass set up Foord’s opener on the break.

Encouraged by their goal the Matildas dominated the rest of the half with another Foord effort deflecting off Denmark defender Rikke Sevecke and dropping narrowly wide.

As the Danes pushed after the restart Foord broke down the left and played the ball to Van Egmond, who teed up Real Madrid’s Raso to calmly slot home her third goal of the tournament.

With the game seemingly wrapped up Australia head coach Tony Gustavsson brought on captain Sam Kerr who was given a standing ovation when she replaced Raso with just over 10 minutes remaining.

The Matildas’ record scorer played her first minutes of the tournament having picked up a calf injury in training on the eve of the competition.

And she shone in the closing moments, driving down the right and thundering a shot over the bar.

Netherlands manager Andries Jonker says his team have come to the Women’s World Cup “with the conviction that we can beat everybody” after securing a quarter-final spot against Spain.

The Netherlands were forced to endure several anxious moments before defeating South Africa and booking a place in the last eight.

They will have to face Spain without experienced midfielder Danielle van de Donk, who picked up a second yellow card of the tournament and is suspended.

Former Arsenal player Van de Donk, a Champions League winner with current club Lyon, broke down in tears at full-time knowing she will miss the quarter-final after starting all 15 World Cup games in Netherlands’ history.

“We have this conviction, it’s not the last game for Danielle. It’s very disappointing she got a yellow card but we can’t change it,” said Jonker.

“Danielle has very specific qualities that we really need and we will miss those qualities.

“But we’ve got a lot of other good midfielders and that’s what we’ll need to work out over the next few days.”

Jill Roord, Manchester City’s new club record signing, nodded the Netherlands ahead but South Africa went close to equalising several times against the 2019 runners-up.

Banyana Banyana captain Thembi Kgatlana was once again a real handful and forced four fine saves from Daphne van Domselaar, Aston Villa’s new goalkeeper, in front of a crowd of 40,233 at Sydney Football Stadium.

Lineth Beerensteyn doubled the lead after a mistake by South Africa keeper Kaylin Swart in the second half.

The Netherlands will return to New Zealand to face Spain in Wellington on Friday at 02:00 BST for a place in the semi-finals.

Reigning champions the USA are out of the Women’s World Cup after being stunned by Sweden on penalties on a night of incredible drama in Melbourne.

USA dominated the 120 minutes but were denied by an inspired goalkeeping performance from Zecira Musovic as the match finished goalless.

The drama only ratcheted up further in the shootout. Three USA players missed, including their footballing icon Megan Rapinoe on her last appearance on the world stage, before Sweden won in remarkable circumstances.

USA keeper Alyssa Naeher appeared to have saved Lina Hurtig’s effort at the second attempt, having pushed the initial effort up before clawing it out.

But after checking with the video assistant referee (VAR), referee Stephanie Frappart awarded the goal and sparked wild Sweden celebrations.