England reached the Women’s World Cup final for the first time as they spoiled co-hosts Australia’s party on a historic evening in Sydney.

Silencing a sell-out crowd at Stadium Australia with their 3-1 victory, the Lionesses became the first English side since 1966 to reach the final on the world stage.

It caps a sensational two years under manager Sarina Wiegman as England, crowned European champions for the first time last year on home soil, showed their superiority and know-how to see off an Australia side spurred on by a nation who have been inspired by the Matildas’ success.

Ella Toone gave England the lead in the first half with a superb first-time strike which sailed into the top corner.

Toone rocket shot opens the scoring for England against Australia

The Lionesses controlled proceedings until the second half when Australia threw everything at them and star striker Sam Kerr – starting her first match of the tournament – struck a 25-yard stunner over goalkeeper Mary Earps’ head to make it 1-1.

But England, as they so often do, found a way back into the game when Lauren Hemp pounced on a defensive error to restore their lead, before Alessia Russo made sure of victory late on to set up a final with Spain on Sunday.

Spain beat Sweden in a thrilling finish to reach their first Women’s World Cup final.

Captain Olga Carmona scored an 89th-minute winner to spark wild scenes of jubilation among their supporters at Eden Park, Auckland.

Sweden – who have now lost back-to-back World Cup semi-finals – had equalised through Rebecka Blomqvist just 93 seconds earlier and it looked like the match would be going to extra time.

A game of few chances had sparked into life when substitute Salma Paralluelo, 19, gave Spain the lead with just 10 minutes remaining. So now for the Sydney Final on Sunday