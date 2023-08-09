Children eligible to receive benefits related Free School Meals (FSM) can now access free holiday camps and activities during the summer holiday via a voucher emailed directly to parents/carers from the child’s school.
Funded by Department for Education
Without a voucher code parents will not be able to view or book activities.
If you are eligible and haven’t claimed your voucher code, follow the links in this post
For help with received vouchers please go to
If you have any further questions, you can contact the Enfield HAF Programme directly on the details below:
Email: [email protected]