Cllr Abdul Abdullahi, Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, has issued the following statement on young people in Enfield who will be receiving their exam results this month:

“I’d like to congratulate and say a big thank you to all students and teachers in the borough for their hard work during the past year.

“I’m incredibly proud of the dedication shown by young people who have sat their A level, AS, T Level and GCSE exams and have studied for vocational and technical (VTQ) qualifications.

“I hope that they have achieved the results they were looking for so they can progress to the next stage of further education or to begin their chosen career or area of training.

“Enfield Council is committed to providing support and guidance to ensure all our young people have the chance to thrive and achieve their aspirations.

“We continue to work with our schools to ensure an excellent level of education is provided to enable our young people to achieve their life goals.”

Have you received your exam results?

Are you feeling confused about your next step? Don’t despair as Enfield Careers Service can help.

We are holding free information, advice and guidance sessions in Community Room 1 at Edmonton Green Library, 36-44 South Mall, Edmonton Green N9 0TN on Thursday 17 August and Thursday 24 August from 10am to 3pm.

Visit the Careers Service pages on our website for further information and advice.

Visit the government’s Education Hub page for further information for everything you need to know on exams in 2023.