A total of 86 people were rescued off the coast of Cyprus on Sunday afternoon, the Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) in Larnaca has said.

In a press release on Sunday JRCC said that at 15:30 hours local time it received information by the Port and Maritime Police about a vessel carrying migrants which was in distress, at a distance of 12nmi east of Cape Greco, within the area of responsibility of the Republic of Cyprus’ Search and Rescue.

JRCC “immediately went ahead with the implementation of National Plan “Nearchos” activating cutter “Onissilos” and two speedboats “E. Pallikarides” and “Astrapi 32” of the Port and Maritime Police, as well as a State Health Services Organisation (OKYpY) ambulance.”

In total 86 people, 61 men, 6 women and 19 children, were safely transported to the Ayia Napa Marina at 16:45 local time. The matter will be further handled by the relevant authorities of the Republic of Cyprus, it added.