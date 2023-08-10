Being successful is often misconceived as being associated with how much is entering a bank account, when really being successful should be about being happy with achieving some of those goals and dreams we desire. We should not be taught to continually chase only the money, we should be taught to have gratitude and be happy with what we have, as we chase those dreams and desires for a better financial comfortability. Being happy is being able to do the things we love, when we wish to, and with that financial gain, it gives us the freedom to do just that.

Success means hard work and often some things will have to be sacrificed to achieve what we want. I detest when people say, ‘you are so lucky’ and are with envy for what others have gained. After all, often it is about personal motivation, taking a chance in a direction of choice and deciding to actually do something, whilst another only thinks about doing it.

The successful person will not sit and wait for luck to strike, for it all to just happen, they will of course have to use their brain and put in the hours as necessary and will hopefully learn to balance their time with work, valued family and friend time.

When a choice is made to follow a dream, it is wise to just do it, without telling too many people, especially if they are envious, or may only put their negative point of view on it. We don’t need to inform others of our every move, therefore, it doesn’t allow scope for anyone to interfere or jeopardize with that chosen plan in any way, shape or form. People may try and steer you away if they feel it is a threat to them or you even possibly leaving them behind.

We can’t please everyone else all the time and we shouldn’t even aim to do so, as we should aim to do what makes us happy on a personal level. People will always offer their input no matter what you do – you know the drill, you buy a humble car and they say you should have bought a bigger, better car, or you by a super big car and they say you should have bought a more humble car; the thing is, you should just get what you want for your own needs and requirements or what gives you pleasure. Ignore what others want you to drive or do. Would you ask anyone for advice on what to wear, eat or drink each day? It should of course be your own personal preference. You know as an adult what is good and bad for you, weigh it all up, filter the knowledge you have acquired, use it like a valuable currency and invest it wisely in the talent you have, for a profitable return.

Set your goals and dreams in motion, step away from negative people and their drama, as your emotions may overpower your intelligence and distract you from it.

Make a list in priority order of what needs to be done, step by step to work towards it.

There is no need to tell everyone your plan; a small mind cannot see the positive possibility or the bigger picture.

When you feel like giving up, imagine those people who will enjoy seeing you fail.

Sacrifice only what isn’t essential for your wellbeing. Get motivated, be disciplined to continue with it, be patient and allow for a change of direction along the way if you stumble on a hurdle. It may be for the divine intervention of time; everything happens for a reason.

Don’t react to negativity, process any wasteful information, pop it in a box and mentally stack it away so you now know to recognise the box and ignore the boxed source in the future.

Without good health you cannot enjoy wealth. Make health your priority – your fit mind and body is the most valuable tool you have to work towards anything you want that will give you great joy and happiness.

Don’t forget to create your legacy with kindness, respect, love compassion whilst remaining humble.

Love and Sparkles

Samsara x

www.samsarabellydancer.co.uk

Facebook: Samsara Kyriakou