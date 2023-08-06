Police are appealing for witnesses, information and dash cam footage as part of enquiries into a road traffic collision in Hatfield.

The incident occurred on the A414, at the junction with Holwell Lane, at around 1.20pm yesterday (Thursday 3 August).

For reasons unknown at this time, a silver Hyundai i10 struck the roundabout, before leaving the carriageway and coming to rest on its side.

The occupants, an elderly man and woman, were freed by the fire service.

The woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital. The male driver sustained cuts and bruises.

Their next of kin have been informed.

PC Dale Powell from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our enquiries are continuing at this time to establish the circumstances around the collision.

“The road would have been fairly busy at the time and I am hoping someone may have witnessed something that could assist with our investigation.

“Did you see the Hyundai travelling in the area around the time? Did you witness the collision itself? I’m particularly keen to hear from anyone who captured dash cam footage. If you can help, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to please email Dale Powell (opens ina new window)

You can also report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 360 of 3 August, 2023.