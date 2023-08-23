The organisations of Cypriots of the diaspora expressed on Tuesday their will to continue the struggle towards the solution of the Cyprus problem. Presidents of the organisations were addressing a conference of Cypriots of the diaspora, which is taking place in Nicosia.

Cyprus resists and waits and the diaspora will fight until the flag of the pseudo-state is removed from Pentadaktylos mountain, said the President of the World Federation of Overseas Cypriots (POMAK), Andreas Papaevripides.

“Another Cyprus, the Greek Cypriots of the diaspora, crosses the planet and flourishes, giving hope, fighting for the rights of Cyprus, its reunification and its liberation from the Turkish occupation,” said Papaevripides, adding that the conference is an opportunity for exchange of views, discussion of issues that concern the diaspora, information on the Cyprus issue and coordination.

He added that many problems of the communities of overseas Cypriots have been resolved. He also expressed his gratitude to all Governments of the Republic of Cyprus for their interest in the diaspora, pointing out that there are problems regarding education of members of the diaspora communities mainly in Great Britain, due to Brexit.

Cypriot citizens deserve to have the same human rights and democratic values that people in the US live by, President of the International Coordinating Committee – Justice for Cyprus (PSEKA), Philip Christopher, said in his address. He went on to say that Tayyip Erdogan may be a great leader for Turkey, but great leaders don’t keep 200,000 people in jail, blackmail their NATO allies and Europe, or occupy 37% of Cyprus.

The Republic of Cyprus should seek a federal solution based on the American system of government, PSEKA President pointed out. ‘’All the diaspora organisations are united and we will fight together for the liberation of Cyprus’’, he underlined. “Let us find a plan for federation that can be understood by the world. In the absence of a plan, the world listens to Erdogan and his blackmail tactics,’’ he added.

“All of us united here declare that the work continues, hope remains and the dream of a united Cyprus with Kyrenia and Varosha will never die,’’ he concluded.

The promise on behalf of the new generation to continue the fight for a solution to the Cyprus problem was given by the President of the Youth of the World Federation of Overseas (NEPOMAK), Christos Touton.

“The diaspora has not forgotten its relations with the island,” said Tuton, adding that NEPOMAK’s mission is to continue the work of our ancestors. In the last 20 years, he stressed, “we have connected the Cypriots of the diaspora with their identity and culture, we have built relations between us all over the world, we have supported the government in the struggle to resolve the Cyprus problem, we have awakened the passion for Cyprus among our members”.

Referring to the activities of NEPOMAK, its President pointed out that nothing would be possible without the dedication of the volunteers and the support of the Cypriot Government.

“We are still suffering from the consequences of the Turkish invasion,” stressed Tuton, who referred to the recent incident in Pyla and Turkish actions in Varosha, speaking of Turkey’s ‘’partitionist agenda’’. He also called on the international community to help solve the Cyprus issue. We promise as a new generation to continue the fight for a solution to the Cyprus issue, he concluded.

A hard fight is needed in all directions for the world to remember that the Cyprus problem is about invasion and occupation, said the Archbishop of Cyprus Georgios.

Archbishop Georgios noted that Cyprus and Greece should realise that together they are an essential force in the Mediterranean and in the European Union, while he emphasised that the utilisation of the enormous power of diaspora Cypriots and Greeks can achieve miracles.

