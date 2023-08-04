Police were called to White Hart Lane, at the junction with Pretoria Road, N17, shortly after 23:30hrs on Sunday, 30 July, to reports of a shooting.

Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service. A man was found at the scene with gunshot wounds. Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died a short time later.

He has been named as 33-year-old Talip Guzel. His family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination held at Haringey Mortuary gave cause of death as a gunshot wound.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist crime team are investigating.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Whellams, said: “We need to hear from anyone who was in the area of Pretoria Road last Sunday night and is yet to come forward.

“Talip’s family has been left devastated, and they need to know what happened.

“Did you see or hear anything suspicious? Did you capture the shooting on dashcam? Please contact us urgently.”

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone who has information that could help police should call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 7377/30Jul.

To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org