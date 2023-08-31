† FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Christakis Costi

(From Leonarisso, Famagusta Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather who passed away on Monday 31 July 2023, at the age of 87.

He was born on the 12th of March 1936 at Leonarisso village of Famagusta in Cyprus. He came to London in the 1960’s and established himself as a successful ladieswear garment manufacturer in North London.

He leaves behind his sons, Costakis, Steven & Fannos, 2 daughter in laws, 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and many relatives and friends. His son Marios died.

“He will be greatly missed”

The funeral will take place on Wednesday, 6 September 2023 at 12 noon, at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Dormition of the Mother of God, Wood Green,

Trinity Road, London N22 8LB, and the burial at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate, N11 1JJ. The wake will take place at Panayia’s Church hall following the burial.

Με μεγάλη μας θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας πατέρα, αδελφού και παππού, ο οποίος «έφυγε» από τη ζωή τη Δευτέρα 31 Ιουλίου 2023, σε ηλικία 87 ετών.

Γεννήθηκε στις 12 Μαρτίου 1936 στο χωριό Λεονάρισσος της Αμμοχώστου. Στη δεκαετία του ‘60 μετανάστευσε στην Αγγλία, όπου διακρίθηκε στην ενδυματοβιομηχανία με τη δική του επιτυχημένη επιχείρηση γυναικείων ενδυμάτων στο β. Λονδίνο.

Καταλείπει τους γιούς του Κωστάκη, Στυλιανό & Φάνο, 2 νύφες, 7 εγγόνια, 2 δισέγγονα, καθώς και πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους. Ο γιός του Μάριος απεβίωσε.

«Καλό σου ταξίδι στην αιωνιότητα… Θα μας λείψεις πολύ»

Η κηδεία θα γίνει την Τετάρτη 6 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023, από τον καθεδρικό ναό Κοιμήσεως της Θεοτόκου, Wood Green, Trinity Road, London N22 8LB, στις 12 το μεσημέρι και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο New Southgate, Brunswick Park Rd, New Southgate, N11 1JJ, ενώ, η παρηγορία θα δοθεί στην αίθουσα δεξιώσεων του καθεδρικού ναού Κοιμήσεως της Θεοτόκου, μετά την ταφή.

