A dad who caught a stomach bug on a family holiday died after he was treated with just half the recommended drug dose, an inquest heard. Colin Greenway, 63, was on a trip to Peyia, Cyprus, with his wife Sue, 62, their children, Ellen, 33, and Matthew, 26 and Sue’s mum, Ann, 83, when he became unwell after drinking bottled water.

Colin, a football referee, came home to Swaffham, Norfolk, with Ellen and Matthew while Sue and Ann stayed out longer. He sought treatment after still feeling unwell and was admitted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn, where it was discovered he had an infectious disease called campylobacter.

The bug is associated with eating undercooked meat and seafood or drinking untreated water. A junior doctor prescribed half the usual dosage of medication used to reduce the risk of developing blood clots.

Colin was sent home when his blood results improved, but died of pulmonary embolism four days later on October 29, 2022. He was found by his daughter. Over the course of his hospital stay his prescription was not checked by a senior clinician, consultant or pharmacist. It was only when Sue, a retired medical practitioner, questioned whether he had been correctly dosed that the mistake was discovered.

