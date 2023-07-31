Thirty-five years after they first got together, following a serendipitous meeting in a Greek nightclub, Martha D Lewis and Eve Polycarpou, aka Donna & Kebab are returning to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this year for the first time in 20 years with their aptly named show, Donna & Kebab are Martha and Eve – A Celebration! An award-winning music and comedy duo the one-hour performance at the Gilded Balloon Teviot (full details below) promises to be a delightful and moving combination of soaring vocals and infectious humour.

Described as “trailblazers” and “icons” this duo of BBC’s (British Born Cypriots) decided to preview A Celebration! at Theatro Technis, – the venue where some of their earliest performances took place – before they embark on their 10-show stint in Edinburgh. The ebullient ‘home’ audience lapped it up making the occasion a celebration of all that D & K have done together and individually.

Even after all these years their witty, social commentary on a variety of hot topics remains poignant and funny. Make ‘em laugh and make ‘em think is a theme running through the show. Combining that with a variety of beautiful songs, gorgeous harmonies and impressive musicianship you have sixty minutes of splendid entertainment. The ‘away’ audience in Scotland are in for a bi-cultural treat.

Another BBC icon, Claire Balding, also at the show last night had a great time: “I absolutely loved the show…There’s so much of it that I think translates beautifully to now and to everybody. I think it’s universal humour and it’s brilliant…and their musical talent is astounding.” Next stop Edinburgh.

Donna & Kebab are Martha and Eve – A Celebration!

Edinburgh Fringe Festival – 4-14 August (excluding 9) at 8.45pm

Gilded Balloon Teviot, Teviot Row House Student Union, 13 Bristo Place, Edinburgh EH8 9AJ

