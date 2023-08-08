Cyprus’ Foreign Minister on Monday had a telephone conversation with his US counterpart during which they discussed ways of further deepening the strategic cooperation between the two countries, the Cyprus issue, developments in Ukraine, and the role Cyprus plays as a pillar of stability in the eastern Mediterranean, a statement said.

According to the statement, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Constantinos Kombos, had a telephone conversation with the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, on the latter’s initiative.

In the context of the telephone conversation, the two Ministers exchanged views on ways to further deepen the strategic cooperation between Cyprus and the US, the Cyprus issue, Ukraine, but also on the important role Cyprus plays as a pillar of stability in the eastern Mediterranean, it added.

The two Ministers, it also said, “had the opportunity to exchange views on the efforts of the President of the Republic, Nikos Christodoulides, for restarting the negotiations on the Cyprus issue, within the agreed solution framework, as determined by the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council”.

At the same time, the two Ministers reviewed the wider framework of cooperation between Cyprus and the USA, including the 3+1 political formation, “which constitutes a practical commitment to regional peace, security and stability”, the announcement concludes.

In the meantime, Spokesperson of the US Department of State, Matthew Miller, said in a statement that Blinken and Kombos discussed “durable transatlantic unity in opposing Russia’s unjustified war in Ukraine, and Cyprus’ commitment to advancing peace and security in the eastern Mediterranean”. The Secretary underscored US commitment to continued investment in the US-Republic of Cyprus bilateral relationship and US readiness to support Cypriot-led efforts to reunify the island, Miller added.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.