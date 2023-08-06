The countdown begins for the new academic year 2023-2024, and university helplines are buzzing with inquiries about registrations, place reservations, and freshmen curriculums. By the end of this month, the allocation of freshmen to universities will be clarified, as the Ministry of Education expects around 3,000 candidates in Cyprus to know their placements in Greek higher educational institutions by the end of August. Enrollments are underway. The deadline for registration in Greek higher education institutions is mid-September. Information and registration week for the Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK) is scheduled from August 28 to September 1, while the University of Cyprus registration will take place on September 1 (9:30-12:30). Private universities in Cyprus have different registration deadlines.

In any case, September is a crucial month for new students as they finalize their school choices and prepare to attend their first courses to secure their degrees. In this year’s Pancyprian Access Examinations, 5,250 candidates competed for access to higher education in Cyprus and Greece. In the first allocation, 2,974 places were assigned, with 1,689 at the University of Cyprus, 1,185 at TEPAK, and 100 at Greece’s Military Schools. Medicine, psychology, and business administration are among the most popular departments. Every first-year student faces numerous options, both in Cyprus and abroad, with university ranking systems aiding their decision-making process.

The Ministry of Education and higher education institutions emphasize the evolution and upgrading of higher education in Cyprus in recent years, making Cypriot universities appealing choices for both Cypriot and international students. The Ministry prioritizes improving the quality of higher education in Cyprus and the role of quality accreditations received by Cypriot higher education institutions, which have earned them positions in international ranking lists. Data from the Ministry of Education shows that for the academic year 2021-2022, there were over 60,000 students, with 47% being Cypriots, 35% from EU countries, and 18% from third countries. This progress aims to establish Cyprus as an educational center and a hub of excellence in research and innovation. Specifically, Cypriot universities have secured positions in renowned university rankings such as Times Higher Education, Shanghai Rankings, and QS World University Rankings.

The University of Nicosia

The University of Nicosia emerges as the top-performing private university in university quality rankings, securing the second spot in the Times Higher Education rankings among Greek and Cypriot universities. Notably, the institution also stands among the 501-600 best universities worldwide and ranks 136th in the QS World University Rankings (EECA regional ranking). Just below, the European University Cyprus claims an impressive position among the best 211-220 universities on the list.

In specific categories, the University of Nicosia shines, particularly in Business and Economics, where it stands tall among the 151-175 best universities globally, ranking 35th in the EU and clinching the top spot in Cyprus and Greece. Moreover, it matches the University of Cyprus in the Education category and excels in Psychology, securing the 2nd position in Cyprus and Greece, 69th in the European Union, and finding a place among the top 251-300 universities worldwide.

Regarding Clinical and Health Sciences, the University of Nicosia ranks 2nd in Cyprus and shares 6th place in Greece and Cyprus with the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki and the University of Ioannina. In this discipline, it achieves a commendable 142nd position in the EU and stands among the best 501-600 universities globally. In Social Sciences, it secures 3rd place in Cyprus, 6th place in Greece and Cyprus, and an impressive 132nd position in Europe. The university’s strong performance in this subject also positions it among the top 501-600 universities in the world.

TEPAK

The Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK) has secured a notable sixth position in the overall ranking of the Times Higher Education 2023 among Greek and Cypriot universities. On a global scale, it stands impressively among the best 601-800 universities. However, TEPAK did not make the cut in the Shanghai Rankings. In the regional ranking of the QS World University Rankings, it holds a respectable 102nd position.

Delving into specific categories from the Times Higher Education 2023, here are its rankings: In the Business and Economics category, TEPAK ranks 97th in Europe and is among the best 401-500 universities worldwide. On a local scale in Cyprus and Greece, it shares the 2nd position with the Athens University of Economics and Business. In the Engineering category, TEPAK is ranked among the best 501-600 universities globally, ranking 97th among European universities, securing the fifth position in Cyprus and Greece (along with the University of the Aegean, the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, and the Technical University of Crete), and taking the 2nd spot in Cyprus. For the Natural Sciences, TEPAK finds itself among the 601-800 best universities worldwide, achieving 158th position in the EU, and standing 2nd in Cyprus and Greece (along with the University of the Aegean, the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, the University of Crete, and the University of Patras).

The highest accolade comes in the field of Social Sciences, where Times Higher Education ranks TEPAK among the 301-400 best universities worldwide, 78th in the EU, and 1st in Cyprus and Greece. Furthermore, in the Computer Science category, TEPAK shares the top position with the University of Cyprus, the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, and the Athens University of Economics and Business, ranking among the 120 best in the EU and among the 501-600 best worldwide.

The top 12 in Cyprus and Greece

In the highly regarded Times Higher Education World University Rankings, Greek and Cypriot universities have been evaluated, revealing their respective positions. At the forefront of the list are the University of Cyprus, the University of Crete, and the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, all falling within the 401-500 best universities globally.

Subsequently, the University of Nicosia and Harokopio University secure positions in the 501-600 best universities worldwide category, while the Cyprus University of Technology is placed among the 601-800 best universities. Further down the list, the 801-1000 best universities worldwide category includes the National Technical University of Athens, the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, the Athens University of Economics and Business, the University of Ioannina, the University of the Aegean, and the University of Thessaly.

Kathimerini