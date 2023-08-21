Two firefighting aircraft and support staff is being sent from Cyprus to Greece through the EU’s Civil Protection Mechanism, to assist in efforts to put out the wildfires there, Cyprus’ Civil Defence said in a written statement.

Following a decision by the Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment, Petros Xenofontos, help is being sent to Greece through the Civil Protection Mechanism of the European Union to help in efforts to put the forest fires in the area of Alexandroupolis, under control.

The assistance consists of two Air Tractor type airplanes of the Forest Department with a four-member crew and a five-member ground support staff. The team was expected to depart during the day for Alexandroupoli airport, where they will be briefed about their mission. They were to depart from the Paphos airport, while the flight schedule includes a stop at Rhodes airport for refuelling.

This will be the second such mission for these aircraft that have been included since mid-June 2023 in rescEU mechanism, according to which member states receive funding to strengthen the means at their disposal to deal with disasters, with the commitment to use these means for the benefit of other Member States when the need arises, the statement said.

The press release adds that the Republic of Cyprus has always responded to provide assistance to Greece and other neighbouring countries either through interstate agreements or within the framework of the Civil Protection Mechanism.