In a reception he held at the Presidential Palace for the participants of the 21st World Conference of Cyprus Diaspora, President Christodoulides awarded to Ismini Michael, Stelios Georgiades, Kyriakos Tsioupras, Pashalis Kitromilides and Charalambos Kapnoulas, the “Outstanding Contribution to the Republic of Cyprus”, Medal.

In his greeting at the event, the President of the Republic expressed his gratitude to the diaspora Cypriots and their constant struggles to defend “our much-loved Cyprus”, selflessly, and without asking anything in return, noting they were Cyprus’ “global ambassadors”.

He added that their struggles were and still are to this day “the brightest beacon” and the strongest assistance to all the successive Governments of the Republic of Cyprus, in efforts, first and foremost, for an end to the Turkish occupation and for a viable solution to the Cyprus problem.

The President noted that the medal awarded to the five diaspora Cypriots, by the Republic of Cyprus was “nothing more than the affirmation of their excellence towards society and especially their homeland”.

Addressing the five people who were awarded the Medal, President Christodoulides said that, both he, personally, but “the entire Cypriot people” will be “eternally grateful” for their contribution to Cyprus.

Receiving the Medal, Michael said that members of the diaspora, no matter where they are, “we have love in our souls and we all strive for a common goal which is none other than the freedom of our Cyprus.”

Georgiades said that he was very proud of all expatriate Greek Cypriots as they have achieved a lot of things, in difficult circumstances, and expressed the belief that, the new generation, with the guidance of the older generation, can achieve a lot more, for Cyprus’ freedom and for the country to take the place it deserves in the world.

Receiving the Medal on behalf of her father,Roulla Stavrinou said it was truly touching to receive such an honour in recognition of his work for his dedication to the Cypriot community in London, and Cyprus. She added that her father worked tirelessly in the journalistic field with the ambition of a free and reunited Cyprus.

Kitromilides asked that this awards institution is carried on because, as he said, there were so many people who are worth it, and who should be remembered.

Kapnoulas said he did not feel as an expatriate but rather that he belonged here and that he had a Cyprus in him that may no longer exist, but it lives in him, as it does in so many, both expatriates and those who live in the homeland, noting that they would like to see Cyprus’ vindication one day.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.