The Republic of Cyprus issued an anti-NAVTEX in response to the NAVTEX issued by Turkey for the activities of drilling ship ‘Abdülhamid Khan’.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) advised on Saturday that drilling operations by drilling ship “Abdulhamid Khan” and supporting vessels “Mihrimah”, “Aybuke” and “Kutsi Ilhan” have not been coordinated with the relevant authorities of the Republic of Cyprus and pose a danger for the safety of navigation in the area.

The Anti-NAVTEX said that the only authorized station in the area of responsibility of the Republic of Cyprus is the JRCC/Cyprus Radio.

The warning came shortly after the announcement of the Turkish drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkish troops invaded and occupied the island’s northern third.