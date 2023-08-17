Inhabitants of Turkish occupied Pyroi village, in Nicosia district, have demanded the opening of a crossing point in their village, while the government says that it favours the opening of more crossing points, which improve contacts and communication between the two communities, while at the same time it continues to work hard for a Cyprus settlement.

Pyroi Community Council and “The Pyroi” Refugees Association handed over on Wednesday a petition for the President of the Republic, Nikos Christodoulides, and the House of Representatives President, Annita Demetriou. In statements to CNA after receiving the petition on behalf of the President, at the Presidential Palace, by a four-member delegation, Deputy Government Spokesperson, Doxa Komodromou, said that she informed the Community Council President Gina Ioannou and the other members of the delegation that the petition will be handed over to the President and will be examined.

Moreover she noted that the President recently met with the Committee of Municipalities which are in the government-controlled areas, near the buffer zone, or are partly occupied and listened to their views, adding that a technical study will be carried out as regards the recommendations and proposals of these Mayors.

Komodromou noted that the government favours the opening of new crossing points, that will improve the contact and communication between the two communities, adding that at the same time as long as Cyprus remains divided efforts will continue “until the final vindication”.

Moreover she said that opening a crossing point in Pyroi will not only facilitate Larnaca district but also the government-controlled areas of Famagusta as people will be able to travel to Nicosia faster, while at the same time the traffic congestion at Nicosia’s entry will be addressed.

Komodromou noted that before 1974 the distance from Athienou to Aglantzia was covered within seven to eight minutes, while now some times one needs over an hour to cover it.

Moreover she said that she thanked Ioannou and the other members of the Communal Council which accompanied her.

The legal inhabitants of Pyroi noted, among others, in their petition, that they demand the dismantling of troops in the village with a view to opening the Nicosia-Larnaca road, something that will help ease the traffic congestion in Nicosia and will link Nicosia and Larnaca districts via Pyroi.

Moreover they said that a solution to the Cyprus problem must be democratic, just, workable, financially viable and compatible with the EU principles, the law and the democratic regulations, as well as the Human Rights Convention and the UN resolutions.

The Pyroi inhabitants noted that the settlement must restore the sovereignty, the independence, the territorial integrity and the unity of the Republic of Cyprus and exclude any rights for a military intervention by foreign countries to Cyprus’ domestic affairs.

“We ask for your help in our quest for justice and peace for us and future generations. We declare that we are ready to continue our efforts until we are allowed to return to our homes, our properties in Pyroi, our beloved community,” they noted.

President of “The Pyroi” Refugees Association, Panayiotis Savvides, told CNA that the village was seized on August 17, 1974, despite the truce that was achieved. He added that they have been asking for the opening of the crossing point for a long time now, adding that it is important for this to happen as it will facilitate a lot of people.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.