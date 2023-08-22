Omonia, Aris, AEL, APOEL, Anorthosis and Paphos achieved victories on Match Day 1 of the Cyprus Football League, while Apollon drew with Othellos.

The results of Match Day 1 of the Cyta Football League are: Doxa Katokopias-AEL Limassol 0-1, Omonia-Nea Salamina 4-0, Aris Limassol-AEK Larnaca 2-0, Paphos FC-Karmiotissa 3-0, Anorthosis Famagusta-Ethnicos Achnas 3-1, Apollon Limassol-Othellos Athienou 1-1, AEZ Zakakiou-APOEL 0-2.

Standings: Omonia 3, Paphos 3, Anorthosis 3, APOEL 3, Aris 3, AEL 3, Othellos 1, Apollon 1, Ethnicos 0, AEZ 0, AEK 0, Karmiotissa 0, Nea Salamina 0.

Omonia won by a landslide victory against Nea Salamis, with a result of 4-0. The score opened in favour of Omonia with an own goal by Serge Leuko of Nea Salamis in the 19th minute.Omonia were a different side in the second half with two goals from Andronikos Kakoullis in 73’after a great dribble and lay off by Cassama and 80’header, while in the 78′ came the second Nea Salamis own goal, from Niko Dakovic to give Omonia a 4-0 win..

Doxa Katokopias lost to AEL, with a lone goal from Jonathan Morsai in the eighth minute with a shot from just inside the box. The match between Aris Limassol and AEK Larnaca ended 2-0 to Aris, thanks to goals from Jayden Modnor in the 30th minute and Matija Spoliaric in the 88th minute’ with a shot from just inside the box.

Apoel beat newly promoted team AEZ 2-0 Marquinhos scoring both goals in the 50th from a cross from the left he placed home. and in added time he dribbled past the keeper and tapped it home. Another newly promoted team Othello pulled off the biggest surprise of the day drawing with Apollon 1-1 Apollon led through a Sagal goal in the 18th minute and Othello equalised in the 36th minute with a Christodoulou blaster of a goal from 40 yards. Anorthosis beat Ethnikos Achna 3-1 their goals coming from Guerrero and Castel a brace and Ethnikos scoring in the last minute through Pechlivanis.Pafos beat Karmiotissa 3-0 their goals coming from Jairo, Dragomir and Twumasi.