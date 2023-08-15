Cyprus celebrates on Tuesday the Dormition of Virgin Mary, a religious and bank holiday, amidst a heatwave, with many flocking to the beach or mountain resorts, and with authorities issuing warnings about increased traffic in some areas, and overcrowded picnic sites.

August 15 is considered a major holiday in Cyprus with many choosing to spend it with their families either at the beach or in picnic sites.

But the met office issued two warnings for Tuesday, an orange one, for high temperatures in the higher mountainous areas, expected to reach 35 degrees Celsius, and a yellow warning concerning high temperatures inland, that are expected to reach 42 degrees C.

Due to their popularity, some picnic sites were already full, the Forestry Department announced on Tuesday, urging people to go visit other sites. More specifically the picnic sites of Platania, Mesa Potamos, Trooditissa, of the Xyliatos Dam, Kampos tou Livadiou, Pasha Livadi, Pikni and Mandra tou Kampiou, were crowded the Forestry Department said, urging excursionists to visit other picnic sites.

Meanwhile Police announced that there was increased traffic in the Larnaca to Famagusta road, the Limassol to Troodos road, and especially the part between Limassol-Saittas-Platres, as well as the Nicosia to Troodos road, and especially in the areas of Peristerona and Astromeritis.

Due to the amber weather warning for high temperatures in the higher mountainous areas, authorities announced that between noon and 16.00 all heavy and moderate work as well as delivery of products must cease.