Cyprus Airways announced on Monday that in July 2023 it carried 77,656 passengers, which is 70% more passengers than carried during July 2022.

In a press release, the company said that this number equals to the number of passengers carried in the whole of 2021.

Last month the Cypriot flag carrier operated 548 scheduled flights, compared to 337 flights in the respective month of 2022, the press release said. It also added that, compared to June 2019, before the start of the pandemic, Cyprus Airways carried 41% more passengers on its scheduled services and operated 25% more flights.

Cyprus Airways also said August looks positive too. “Preliminary figures for August, our busiest month, are very good and we are looking forward to registering another record month for tourism arrivals on our 60 weekly flights from 19 destinations this summer”, said Paul Sies, CEO of Cyprus Airways.

“In July we also welcomed to our fleet the new and advanced Airbus A220″, said Sies, who explained that the new aircraft, which entered into services earlier in August, is offering “an unparalleled on-board travel experience whilst striking the best balance between passenger comfort, operational efficiency and our sustainability targets”.