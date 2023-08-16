Aris Limassol lost to Rakow 2-1 in The UEFA Champions League but now enter the the Europa League to play Slova Bratislava.

In the Europa Conference League third qualifying rounds three Cypriot teams took part AEK Larnaca drew 1-1 in their first leg match with Maccabi Tel Aviv ,Omonia beat FC Midjiland 1-0 in their first leg and Apoel beat Dila Gori 2-0 in their first