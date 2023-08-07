Elena Kulinchenko won silver in the Women’s High Jump with a 1.91 m jump. Cyprus now has five medals in university games, three silver and two bronze.

Under heavy rain, the final of the high jump started with the young Cypriot focusing and clearing heights of 1.75m, 1.80m, and 1.84m on her first attempts.

She later cleared 1.88m and 1.91m on her third attempts, securing the silver medal, but she failed three times at 1.94m.

Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah from Ghana, made a big surprise by breaking her personal record three times, reaching up to 1.94m and winning the gold while in third place Finnish athlete Venla Margarita Pulkkanen secured 1.88m.