Green Pea Fava

Fava is a speciality of Santorini. This is not made with fava beans (yellow split peas/dal) but with dry split peas; although historically yellow split peas are used, I decided to make this one with green split peas. If you like hummus, you will love this – it’s a delicious vegan dip. Split peas are so underrated; these pulses are packed with nutrition, do not require pre-soaking, cook quickly and are healthy, full of antioxidants and protein. Also, the combination of olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, onion and celery makes fava an antioxidant powerhouse.

It’s eaten either warm or cold and served with Greek pita or toasted sourdough bread, olives and cheese.

Ingredients:

500g green split peas (I used organic ones)

1 litre (2.3/4 pint) water or a little more

2 bay leaves

1-2 tsp salt or to taste

1 tsp pepper

3 celery sticks, including the leaves, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

4 garlic cloves, chopped

Juice 1 lemon

300ml extra virgin olive oil

Topping:

4 tomatoes, finely chopped

1 red onion, finely chopped

1 finely chopped beetroot or capers (optional)

Virgin olive oil

Method:

Place the peas in water in a large saucepan with the bay leaves, bring to the boil,

removing any impurities that form on top. Add the onion, celery and garlic, stir, cover with greaseproof paper and simmer over low heat, stirring from time to time, topping up with water if needed. Do not leave the peas to cook unattended as they have a tendency to stick to the pan.

Cook over low heat for about 45 minutes or until the peas absorb most of the water and they have softened and turn into a thick mush. Remove from the heat, take out the bay leaves and leave to cool for 5 minutes.

Season the peas with salt and pepper and blend using a hand stick blender or place in a food processer, adding the lemon juice and olive oil. Blend until smooth, taste and adjust seasoning.

Fava appears to be a little soft and runny when warm, but will thicken as it cools down.

To serve, spread out pea-fava in a large dish topped with tomato and onion, beetroot or capers and drizzle with olive oil.

Eat warm or cold with warm Greek flat breads or toasted sourdough bread.