Congratulations to all #Enfield students who received their GCSE results today. We hope you got the results you wanted.

Cllr Abdul Abdullahi, Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, said: “I’d like to congratulate and say a big thank you to all students and teachers in the borough for their hard work during the past year.

“I’m incredibly proud of the dedication shown by young people who have sat their GCSE exams.

“I hope that they have achieved the results they were looking for so they can progress to the next stage of further education or to begin their chosen career or area of training.

“Enfield Council is committed to providing support and guidance to ensure all our young people have the chance to thrive and achieve their aspirations.”

For further information and advice on next steps and careers, visit our Enfield Careers Service webpage here: https://www.enfield.gov.uk/…/enfield-careers-service

#YouthEnfield #ExamResults2023 #examresults