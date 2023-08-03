A big shout-out to all the residents, communities, businesses and collaborators, including Bruce Growth Youth Space, Anna Nicolo, Matt Dosa and S&M architects, for completing 3 x Pride in Bruce Grove installations at Bruce Grove Bridge, Holcombe Road and Scotland Green Alleyway in Tottenham
We worked collaboratively with over 300 residents, businesses and local community groups to select sites and design each installation. A tour took place locally, including celebrating the project’s completion in July 2023.
Find out more about how the Bruce Grove Bridge Mosaic, the Holcombe Mural and Scotland Green designs were created