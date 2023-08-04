Community Panegyri of Panagia Church

The Greek Orthodox Church of Panagia in Wood Green, North London, is organising its annual Community Panegyri on Tuesday 15th August 2023, on the occasion of the Feast of the Dormition of the Mother of God.

Τhe Holy Liturgy will commence at 9.00am. His Eminence Nikitas, Archbishop of Thyateira and Great Britain, will precide.

There will be various goods for sale, including kebabs, loukoumades, koupes and traditional sweets and savouries. All are welcome. We look forward to you joining us on the day.

From the Community Office