In an evening of celebration at Waterstones bookstore, Christy Lefteri presented her newest literary creation, “The Book of Fire”. Building upon the success of “The Beekeeper of Aleppo,” this remarkable narrative unfolds on a small Greek island in the aftermath of a devestating, deliberately started fire. An emotionally stirring story that exposes the consequences of human greed, but also honours the power of redemption and human resilience.

Christy Lefteri, brought up in London, is a child of Cypriot refugees. Her novels are international bestsellers, selling well over a million copies worldwide and published in over 40 countries.

About the book

A family from two nations, England and Greece, live a simple life on a tiny Greek island: Irini, Tasso and their daughter, lovely, sweet Chara, whose name means joy. Their life goes up in flames in a single day when one man starts a fire out of greed and indifference. Many are killed, homes are destroyed, and the island’s natural beauty wiped out. In the wake of the fire, Chara bears deep scars across her back and arms. Tasso is frozen in trauma, devastated that he wasn’t there when his family most needed him. And Irini is crippled by guilt at her part in the fate of the man who started the fire. But this family has survived, and slowly green shoots of hope and renewal will grow from the smouldering ruins of devastation.

(Publisher: Bonnier Books Ltd)