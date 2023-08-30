Officers are releasing CCTV images of a man they would like to identify following an assault in which a man was left hospitalised.

Shortly after 01:15hrs on Monday, 10 April, a 37-year-old man was assaulted after an altercation broke out between him and another man outside a pub on Camden High Street in Camden.

Police were called and the victim was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service where he received treatment for a fractured eye socket and a bleed on the brain. He has since been discharged but is yet to make a full recovery.

An investigation was launched and officers have carried out a number of enquiries including looking through CCTV and speaking with a number of witnesses.

They are now asking for help from the public to identify a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV images or who may have any information about the incident is encouraged to speak to police.

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting 4402/29AUG. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.