Karolina Pelendritou won the bronze medal in the 50m freestyle at the World Para-Swimming Championships (in the S11 category) held in Manchester on Monday.

Pelendritou finished in 30.28 and was behind China’s Ma Jia (29.74) and Holland’s Bruinsma Liesette (30.07).

For the 36-year-old swimmer this is the 12th medal she has won at a World Championships since 2002 when she first competed. It is her first bronze, preceded by nine golds and two silvers in the previous ten events.

It is also her third medal in 2023, as she has twice been on the highest podium at the IDM meeting in Berlin (50m freestyle, 50m breaststroke).

On Wednesday 2/8 Karolina Pelendritou will have the opportunity to claim another distinction as she will compete in the 100m breaststroke in the SB11 category.