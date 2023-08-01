The first British passports bearing the title “His Majesty” were rolled out last week.

The official travel documents, which were revived with traditional dark blue covers after Brexit, were supplied in the name of “Her Majesty” for more than 70 years during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

It is the first time since 1952 – the end of the reign of the last male monarch, the King’s grandfather King George VI – that they have been issued under the title “His Majesty”.

The King, however, does not own a passport or require one when he travels overseas.

He did as the Prince of Wales, but as sovereign he no longer needs one, because British passports are issued in the monarch’s name.

The first page of the passport contains a representation of the Royal Arms and now reads: “His Britannic Majesty’s Secretary of State requests and requires in the name of His Majesty all those whom it may concern to allow the bearer to pass freely without let or hindrance, and to afford the bearer such assistance and protection as may be necessary.”

The new passports will be introduced in a phased approach until all remaining stock featuring “Her Majesty” are exhausted.

It follows the approach of Royal Mail, whose stamps bearing the image of the late Queen will be used up over time – at the request of the King, who wanted to ensure there was no wastage.

British passports issued in the name of the late Queen remain valid travel documents.