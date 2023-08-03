It’s a big week for two of our UK Cypriot Community Clubs – they are playing in the Emirates FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round – New Salamis away to Redbridge and St Panteleimon are at home to Witham this Saturday 5th August 2023.

Isthmian League team New Salamis will be playing away to Redbridge also an Isthmian League team at 3pm at the Oakside Stadium, Station Road, Barkingside, 1G6 1NB.

St. Panteleimon, who play in the Spartan South Midlands League, will be playing at home to Isthmian League team Witham at 3pm at Potters Bar Stadium, The Walk, Potters Bar, EN6 1QN.

New Salamis started off in Sunday football playing in the KOPA League, winning several championships and Cups, seve-ral LFA Cups, as well as winning the creme-de-la-creme of Sunday football, the FA Sunday Cup.

New Salamis took the giant leap of playing in Saturday football playing in the Hertfordshire County League then being promoted to the Spartan South Midlands league where they won the Championship and were promoted to the Isthmian League.

St Panteleimon began life in the KOPA League winning the second division and establishing themselves in the first division.

They made the big jump of going into saturday football after rising through the leagues.

Since joining Saturday football in the 2017/2018 season, where they first played in the Step 8 Middlesex County League Division One (Central & East), you could say last season was a disappointment as compared to their very high standards.and will now be looking for a good FA Cup run and promotion from the Spartan South Midlands League.

The FA Cup was the first of football’s great competitions, providing the blueprint for structuring the game in more formal fashion and has proved to be, both at home and abroad, organised football’s founding father.

More than simply the showpiece occasion to bring down the curtain on an English season, it became the world’s cup final, the best loved and most watched domestic game on earth, the fixture that people all over the planet would do anything they could to catch.

The Final is played at Wembley Stadium and telivised live all over the world.

Last year’s winner was Manchester City beating Manchester United.

Saturday 5th August 2023

Emirates FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round

Redbridge v New Salamis 15.00pm Oakside Stadium, Station Road, Barkingside, 1G6 1NB

St Panteleimon v Witham 15.00pm Potters Bar Stadium, The Walk, Potters Bar, EN6 1QN