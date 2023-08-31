As CNA learns, Borrell was responding to a letter addressed to him by Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos as regards Turkish Cypriot journalist Ali Kismir, the President of the Turkish Cypriot Press Workers’ Union (Basın-Sen), who was the subject of censorship for an article he wrote criticizing the illegal regime two years ago. Also, the journalist’s entry to Turkey had been forbidden in 2021.

Borrell notes that human rights are amongst the EU’s founding values and the fundamental of the EU accession and that EU’s concern on Turkey’s human rights records is evident and was included in many reports and conclusions of EU Councils. He notes that the report of the High Representative and the Commission on the state of play of EU-Turkey relations, which will be presented to the Council in Autumn will build on the instruments and options identified in a strategic and forward looking way and it will also cover the issue of human rights and fundamental freedoms.

He notes that the EU has also spoke to the Turkish Cypriot leader and has underlined the importance of preserving the freedom of expression and assembly in the Turkish Cypriot community. Borrell says that it is imperative for Turkey to contribute in concrete terms and undertake responsible actions with the view to creating a conducive environment for negotiations on the Cyprus issue. He also says that he continues to reiterate to his Turkish counterpart that a Cyprus solution can only be to the benefit of EU-Turkey relations and the stability of the region.

As CNA learns, in a letter, on August 14, Kombos asked Borrell and the EU to react to the issue of Ali Kismir who is a citizen of the Republic of Cyprus. He says that according to ECHR decision Turkey is liable as regards the attempts to undermine the freedom and pluralism of the media not only in Turkey but also in the Turkish Cypriot community. Kombos says that this case merely manifests Turkey’s incessant backsliding in terms of media freedom and persecution of journalists for political reasons. He further notes that Ankara continues to undermine the prospects for the resumption of settlement talks and asks Borrell to take a staunch position and attribute these issues the importance they deserve especially when preparing the report on the state of play of EU-Turkey relations in the Fall.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively. The illegal entity in the occupied areas its only recognized by Turkey. A similar letter was also sent to the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola.