EU High Representative Josep Borrell has called on the Turkish Cypriot side to respect UNFICYP’s mandate in the buffer zone, while condemning attacks on peacekeepers in Pyla.

“The EU condemns the assault on UNFICYP @UN_CYPRUS by personnel from the Turkish Cypriot side”, Borrell said in a post on former Twitter (known as “X”).

“We call on Turkish Cypriot side to respect the mission’s mandated authority in the UN buffer zone & resumption of work on agreeable way forward in the Pyla/Pile area” the official stressed, adding that he has also called Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos.