All Blue Badge holders living in Haringey can apply to travel through the borough’s three low traffic neighbourhoods under new rules to support people with disabilities.

The current procedure, introduced on day one of the schemes, enables permit holders living inside or on the immediate boundary of a scheme to travel through most camera-enforced traffic filters.

From Monday, 4 September 2023 this will be extended to all Haringey residents with Blue Badges and will apply to every one of the three trials in Bounds Green, St Ann’s and Bruce Grove West Green.

Introduction of the new rules follows an extensive listening and engagement exercise with disability and community groups.

Other new measures agreed by Cabinet on 11 July 2023 include changing or removing some traffic filters in the northern section of Area A in the Bruce Grove West Green trial to help improve access.

The council introduced its Streets for People low traffic neighbourhood trials because it wants to reduce the overall volume of traffic in and around the area so that the whole community can benefit from cleaner air and safer streets.

Cllr Mike Hakata, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Climate Action, Environment and Transport, said:

“These changes mean we now have one of the most extensive exemptions procedures, which has also been simplified and helps all Blue Badge holders living in Haringey get around the borough.

“Our progressive approach strikes the right balance between providing access to those people who face obstacles in their daily lives while continuing to meet the objectives of improving air quality, reducing congestion, and creating safer and more inclusive spaces for all.”

Disability Action Haringey said:

“The exemption across all LTN’s for Haringey blue badge holders is one of the most progressive approaches to LTN exemptions across London.”

Important improvements will be made to the Bruce Grove West Green trial in response to feedback and data monitoring.

From 4 September 2023, the following changes will apply:

Removal of the traffic filter on Linley Road off Bruce Grove (A10)

Removal of the traffic filter on Moorefield Road, returning the road back to one way northbound towards Bruce Grove (A10)

Changing the traffic filter at The Avenue to allow access for motor traffic in a westbound direction.

At the same time, the council is introducing a 7.5t Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) ban on Downhills Way/Belmont Road which should help mitigate against the increase in lorries on this corridor.

Cllr Hakata added:

“We are introducing these changes after carefully considering data and what residents and businesses are telling us. Over the coming weeks and months, we will continue to monitor and listen to feedback so we can better understand the impact of the trials.”

An initial review of the borough’s low traffic neighbourhood trials showed a significant drop in traffic levels inside the trials of 55 per cent, 51 per cent and 66 per cent for the St Ann’s, Bruce Grove West Green and Bounds Green, respectively.

Changes to exemptions include allowing SEND vehicles registered with the council to pass through diagonal filters to support the transport of individuals with special educational needs and disabilities.

The introduction of a trial 7.5t HGV ban on Downhills Way/Belmont Road, along with the new rules on exemptions and other physical changes to the Bruce Grove West Green scheme are being introduced under a new experimental traffic order (ETO) so that the council can assess how these measures are working.

To find out more about exemptions criteria and how to apply, click here or call the dedicated low traffic neighbourhood line on 020 8489 4787. Following application, Blue Badge holders must have received written confirmation they are exempt before travelling through filters.