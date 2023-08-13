Dean Brennan named an unchanged starting XI to the team that beat Hartlepool United on the opening day of the season.

The Bees started on the front foot with Idris Kanu and Harry Pritchard both having attempts at goal within the opening five minutes of the game.

Barnet took the lead after 25 minutes. Ben Coker’s free-kick was scrambled in the box before Danny Collinge was there to put it in the back of the net from close range.

Just minutes later it was almost 2-0 with Nicke Kabamba being denied inside the Bromley box by an excellent save from Grant Smith. Bromley came close to an equaliser after a long range strike struck the crossbar.

Pritchard had the last chance of the half. The midfielder went for goal from outside the Bromley box but the shot went narrowly wide.

HT | Bromley 0-1 Barnet FC

Before the second half started Marvin Armstrong was brought on for Idris Kanu.

Harry Pritchard saw Smith off his line and attempted to chip him from the half-way line but the shot was collected by the keeper.

Dale Gorman was next to have a go at goal. He unleashed a fierce shot at goal from outside the penalty area but his strike went narrowly wide.

The Bees did finally double the lead through Nicke Kabamba. Zak Brunt’s excellent pass spilt the Bromley defence and allowed Nicke Kabamba to be in a one-on-one position and slot the ball past Smith and into the back of the net.

Michael Cheek should have got one back for the hosts but he couldn’t keep his strike down at the back post which didn’t test Walker.

Walker was then forced to make an excellent diving save in stoppage time to keep the clean sheet for The Bees.

That was enough to secure all three points and but Barnet third in the National League table going into Tuesday’s match against Eastleigh.

FT | Bromley 0-2 Barnet FC

Barnet Starting XI: Walker, Hall-Johnson (Wynter 90+1′), Coker, Collinge, Okimo, Gorman, Kabamba, Kanu (Armstrong 46′), Pritchard, Oluwo, Brunt (Stead 84′)

Unused Substitutes: Barratt, Potter

Goals: Collinge 25′, Kabamba 64′

Yellow Cards: Kanu

Attendance: TBC (Away: 204)