Barnet pupils are celebrating GCSE results today (24 August), with many schools reporting strong results.

Over the last six years, students in Barnet have performed exceptionally well in their GCSEs, with the borough ranking third highest in the country based on Attainment 8 scores in 2021 and 2022.

Based on results in from well over half the schools in Barnet, 2023 is also going to be a positive year for results.

There has been a return to pre-pandemic grading this summer in England for GCSEs. Therefore, it is most meaningful to compare results to 2019, the last summer exam series before the pandemic.

The average Attainment 8 score for GCSE pupils was 57 which is well above the 2019 national average of 46.7, and in line with Barnet’s 2019 score of 57.1.

The percentage of pupils with a strong pass (grade 5 or above) in both English and Maths was 66.9%, which is higher than the Barnet 2019 average of 62.7% and over 20 percentage points above the 2019 national average of 44.1%

Among those picking up their results today were pupils from Saracens High School in Barnet, which opened in 2018. This year marked the school’s first ever official set of examinations for this cohort of students.

Saracens High School

Nabil Abdulrehaman, 16, from Colindale, received one 9, three 8’s, three 7’s and one six in subjects including computer Science, Geography, and Spanish.

He said: “I’m so happy with my results and couldn’t have asked for anything more. I wasn’t expecting to do as well in Computer Science, but I did so that’s a relief. I’m really looking forward to starting sixth form now.”

Tokky Omotunde, 16, from Edgware, received two 9’s, five 8’s, one 7 and one six in subjects including BTEC Sport and Spanish. He will be attending Woodhouse College in the Autumn.

He said: “I’m very pleased with my results. It was a stressful time, but I received a lot of advice and support from all of my teachers. I attended a few intervention sessions which were after school revision classes in small groups, in subjects you weren’t as confident in. They definitely helped and I’m relieved it’s all over now!”

Rasha Pun, 16, from Edgware, received three 9’s, five 8’s, and one 7 in subjects including Health and Social Care, Maths and Geography.

She said: “I found the exam period quite difficult and there was a lot of pressure on me to perform well. I’ve got the results I was expecting and I’m really happy. I’ve put a lot of hard work in, revising all hours and even attending after school revision sessions, so glad to see it’s all paid off.”

Zulekha Qayum, 16, from Colindale, received seven 9’s and three 8’s in subjects including Art, triple Science and further Maths.

She said: “I’m over the moon with my results. It didn’t hit me till this morning that I was going to be getting my GCSE results. My family are all really happy for me too. I’ll be starting at Woodhouse College in September to study Biology, Chemistry and further Maths.”

Farhiya Abdalla, 16, from Grahame Park, received eight 9’s and two 8’s in subjects including Food Tech, triple Science and further Maths.

She said: “I feel elated with my results. I called my mum straight away and she was screaming with joy down the phone! I was shocked when I opened the envelope to find I had done so much better than I was thought. It’s a great feeling. The school and teachers helped us a lot. I’m now moving onto sixth form to study History, Maths and Biology, and hope to go onto study Medicine at university in the future.”

Dr Matthew Stevens, Headteacher at Saracens High School, said: “We are extremely proud of all our pupils today, and thrilled for their families. They have been rewarded for all their hard work and effort with many outstanding results. This will set them up well for the future as they enter the sixth form to study A-levels, T-levels, or the pre-apprenticeship programme.

“It was particularly pleasing to see the level of consistency across subjects which included outstanding performance in many subjects. I would like to thank our incredibly talented and committed staff who helped our pupils achieve so well.”

Kevin Perry, Chair of the Saracens Multi-Academy Trust, said: “This is a truly significant day in the continuing development of our wonderful school, as we celebrate the first real set of public exam results. I would like to congratulate all our students on what they have achieved today, especially against the backdrop of all the disruption they have suffered over the last few years.”

Councillor Pauline Coakley Webb, Cabinet Member for Family Friendly Barnet, said: “Pupils across the borough have performed extremely well and they should be very proud of themselves. Barnet is again able to celebrate some very strong GCSE results.

“A lot of hard work has gone into preparing for these exams, and this year’s achievements are a testament to the remarkable dedication of staff and the whole school community.

“I would like to pass on my congratulations and wish our students the best of luck, whether they are choosing to continue their studies through further education or starting an apprenticeship.”