The Bees fell to their first defeat of the season away at Dagenham.

The Daggers had the best opening chances of the game. Myles Weston and Ryan Hill both had shots at goal in the opening ten minutes of the game, but neither player could get their attempts on target.

The Bees first chance of the half came after fifteen minutes when Harry Pritchard found himself one-on-one with Daggers keeper Elliot Justham. Pritchard’s shot could only find the gloves of Justham.

Barnet came close again when Ben Coker’s cross found the head of Finley Potter. The defender’s attempt narrowly went over the bar

HT: Dagenham & Redbridge 0-0 Barnet FC

The hosts started the half the brightest. Weston went for goal from the edge of the Barnet box but again couldn’t find the target.

Hill then found himself in a good position inside the Barnet box but could only drag his shot wide of goal.

Dean Brennan made his first change of the game just after the hour mark, with Sam Barratt coming on for Finley Potter.

Zak Brunt came close to an opener moments later when his curling effort from the edge of the box went narrowly wide.

Brennan then made his final changes, with Dale Gorman and Courtney Senior coming on for Brunt and Idris Kanu.

An unfortunate own goal late in the game gave Dagenham all three points.

The Bees still remain in the top three of the National League and will face Ebbsfleet United at The Hive on bank holiday Monday (3pm KO).

FT: Dagenham & Redbridge 1-0 Barnet FC

Barnet Starting XI: Walker, Hall-Johnson, Coker, Collinge, Kabamba, Kanu (82′ Senior), Prtichard, Hartigan, Oluwo, Potter (63′ Barratt), Brunt (77′ Gorman)

Unused substitutes: Okimo, Wynter

Attendance: 1,559 (402 away)