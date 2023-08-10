Barnet Council has launched its interactive tree portal, a significant marker in the council’s ambition to become a net zero council by 2030 and a net zero borough by 2042.

The portal, which is now live, has an interactive map, allowing unprecedented access to information about all the trees in Barnet on public land. The map also allows residents to submit a tree enquiry for the council to investigate.

Visitors to the portal can explore information such as:

Tree species

Dimensions

Photographs

Inspection records

i-Tree Ecosystem services values environmental and economic benefits, and

Details of any works carried out on each tree.

Earlier this year, Barnet Council’s Environment and Climate Change Committee voted to approve the new Tree Planting policy, for the next five years. Central to this policy is an ambitious pledge to plant 5,000 trees by 2028.

Councillor Alan Schneiderman, Cabinet Member of Environment and Climate Change said:

“I hope that residents will love exploring our fascinating new tree portal. The new portal is an essential and important step towards keeping residents engaged and informed of our tree-planting activity in the borough. By utilising cutting-edge technology and incorporating valuable ecosystem services and environmental data, Barnet Council aims to set a new standard for tree management and environmental stewardship in the region.

“Fundamental to this is our commitment to achieving our goal of becoming one of London’s most sustainable boroughs and tackling poor air quality. The tree portal and the adoption of the Tree Planting Policy help us demonstrate our unwavering dedication and commitment to caring for the planet, through building a greener, more sustainable future for all.”

To explore the interactive tree portal, visit https://barnet.ezyportal.comExternal link.

Barnet has also been working with Trees for Streets, which allows residents to sponsor new tree plantings across the borough, https://sponsor.treesforstreets.org/provider/barnet-councilExternal link

For further information on the council’s ambitions to reach net zero through its BarNET ZERO campaign, visit: https://engage.barnet.gov.uk/net-zeroExternal link