Play Street for World Car Free Day

Barnet Council is inviting residents to join the celebrations and be part of this year’s Car Free Day by hosting a one-off play street event over the weekend of Friday, 22 September to Sunday, 24 September 2023.

Car Free Day is an annual event that aims to reduce harmful emissions from vehicles, combat air pollution, and promote better air quality. With approximately half of London’s air pollution stemming from road transport, Car Free Day provides a great opportunity to reduce harmful emissions from vehicles and promote better air quality.

Play streets are an exciting resident-led initiative that involves short road closures to create a safe space where children can play freely together right on their doorsteps. Earlier this year, Barnet launched a 6-month pilot play street scheme in two locations – Leopold Road, East Finchley, and Lodge Lane, North Finchley – in collaboration with residents and Councillors, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

Cllr Alan Schneiderman, Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said:

” Play streets are a brilliant way for children to play safely near their homes and for residents to meet their neighbours. Car Free Day is a great opportunity for residents to trial a play street. These community driven events support our vision to make Barnet a borough of fun.

“Earlier this year we launched our BarNET ZERO campaign, with a pledge that we will be a Net Zero borough no later than 2042. Using public transport, walking or cycling when possible takes us a step closer to achieving this.”

To participate in the Trial a Play Street event for Car Free Day, residents need to follow a simple application process:

Engage your neighbours and seek agreement for the play street event.

Consider the type of road; bus routes and main roads are not suitable for this initiative.

Complete the Street Party application on Barnet Council’s website https://www.barnet.gov.uk/community/get-involved-your-community/street-parties-and-special-events#title-1

The deadline for play street applications is Friday, 18 August 2023.

To enhance the play street experience, London Play is encouraging residents to swap their cars for fun play equipment like space hoppers, toys, and games. The first 100 streets that get in touch with London Play will receive free play equipment: https://londonplaystreets.org.uk/car-free-day-2023/ External link

Find out more about the play street initiative for Car Free Day at: https://engage.barnet.gov.uk/play-streets External link