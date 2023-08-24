Today, Cllrs raised the Ukrainian flag at Council HQ in Colindale to celebrate Ukraine’s Independence Day and in solidarity with our Ukrainian guests and those worldwide.
This evening, Hendon Town Hall will also be lit in the flag’s colours.
Slava Ukraini!
