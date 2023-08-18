Barnet students celebrated their A-level and vocational results today (17 August), with many schools across the borough having reported achieving their best ever results.

This was the first official set of exams this cohort of students sat, after GCSE examinations were cancelled in the 2019/20 and 2020/21 academic years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the last six years, A-Level results in Barnet have consistently been in the top 5% of the country and provisional A-level results from 24 of the 25 Barnet schools with a sixth form show that students are, this year, once again set to be celebrating examination success.

Barnet’s results remain high this year, continuing to exceed national averages.

Results received so far in Barnet show 96.8% of A-level examinations were awarded an A* to E grade. This almost matches the London average of 96.9%, but is just below the national average of 97.3%

81.6% of students achieved an A* to C grade (above the national average of 75.4%). 63.4% achieved an A* to B and 37% A* to A. The percentage awarded an A* to A is 9.8 percentage points higher than the national average (27.2%) and is 7 percentage points above the London average (30%).

Among those receiving their results were pupils from East Barnet School in East Barnet.

East Barnet School

Ozkan Tekcan, 18, achieved one A*, and two A’s to secure his place to study Computer Science at Durham University.

He said: “I’m really pleased with my results. I found the exam period to be quite stressful, but I put in a lot of time and hard work into revision and doing past papers, and it’s all paid off. I’ve really enjoyed my time here and sad to be leaving East Barnet School, the support from teachers has been incredible.”

Harrison Corbett, 18, achieved three A’s, and will be starting a Degree Apprenticeship with Morgan Stanley, whilst studying Software Engineering part-time at Queen Mary’s University in London.

He said: “I’m looking forward to starting my apprenticeship with Morgan Stanley. I did a lot of research into degree apprenticeships and thought it would be a great route for me to take, especially as my two older sisters also took on apprenticeships after their A-levels.”

Amani Mustapha, 18, received a double distinction in BTEC Business and a C in A-level Fashion Textiles. She will shortly be starting a Business Management degree at Leicester University.

She said: “I feel relieved that it’s all over and I’ve got the results I worked so hard for. The exam period was intense and there was a lot of coursework which was very time consuming. I’m looking forward to starting uni and hope to use my degree to start up my own business in the future!”

Reza Samaei, 18, achieved two A*s and two A’s. He will be heading to Kings College London to study Computer Science.

He said: “There’s been a lot of uncertainty around grades being lower this year, so I’m over the moon to have achieved these results. I started revision a few months before the exam period, and it’s been a long wait for results over the summer. I’m really looking forward to university life.”

Sophia Zavrou Blackstock, 18, achieved three A’s, and will be going onto study Geography at Oxford University next month.

She said: “Opening my envelope was such a happy surprise for me – I had read a lot about how the grades would be different to last year, so I was worried. But I feel ecstatic!”

Leann Swaine, Headteacher at East Barnet School said: “Ofqual, the exams watchdog for England, said that it will impose tougher grade boundaries this year. This has made it even more difficult for students who were denied the chance to sit their GCSEs and have faced disruption to their education.

“Despite this, our pupils have excelled and achieved another set of fantastic results. Our students leave us to attend a variety of the best Universities in the country, including Oxford, and to a selection of high-level apprenticeships like JP Morgan. As always, we are incredibly proud of our students and grateful to their teachers who helped make it all possible.”

Students across the borough have also been receiving results from vocational courses (Applied Generals and Technical Levels), with some schools today reporting their highest number of Distinctions* and Distinctions.

As well as solely studying vocational courses many students at Barnet schools study a combination of A-levels and Level 3 vocational qualifications. These students have also secured excellent destinations including exciting courses such as: studying Business Management with a year in industry at Queen Mary, Graphic Design at Canterbury Christ Church University, Illustration at Bournemouth Arts College, Sports Psychology at Loughborough University, Sports at St Mary’s University in Twickenham, Applied Medical Science at UCL and Business Management at Manchester Metropolitan University.

Councillor Pauline Coakley Webb, Cabinet Member for Family Friendly Barnet, said: “This year’s achievements demonstrate just how much hard work our pupils have put in and are a testament to the tremendous dedication of staff and the whole school community.

“Whether students are now moving onto higher education, apprenticeships or full-time work, there is a promising future for all in Barnet. They have all done brilliantly and should be extremely proud. I would like to congratulate all students across the borough and wish them all every success in the future.”

Support for students

Barnet Education and Learning Service (BELS) are on hand to support young people upon receipt of results. We have a dedicated Information Line 020 8359 2011 open daily to inform young people about education, employment and training opportunities. More information on career advice can also be found online External link

The Barnet Council website has a range of information on the support available to young people including Kooth and BICS.

Kooth: a free, anonymous and 24/7 online counselling service for young people between ages 11 and 24. For more information visit: www.kooth.com External link

BICS: Here to support young people’s mental health and wellbeing with free online resources hints and tips. For more information visit: https://www.barnet.gov.uk/children-and-families/support-parents-and-carers/barnet-integrated-clinical-services-bics/about or call our support line on 020 8359 3130, available Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.